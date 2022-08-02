Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Holdings Decreased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 89.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,470 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Repligen by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,838,000 after purchasing an additional 34,757 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Repligen by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 813,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,295,000 after purchasing an additional 195,300 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 18.2% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 772,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,341,000 after purchasing an additional 118,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,736,000 after purchasing an additional 16,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 2.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 560,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,351,000 after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $212.56 on Tuesday. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $137.21 and a twelve month high of $327.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 84.02 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.39.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.86.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $2,214,754.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,518,831.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,933,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $2,214,754.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,518,831.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

