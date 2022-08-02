Rentokil Initial plc (RTO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.40 on September 12th

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Monday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Rentokil Initial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LON RTO opened at GBX 534.60 ($6.55) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of GBX 441.20 ($5.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 662 ($8.11). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 492.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 505.16. The stock has a market cap of £9.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,818.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.74) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.23) price objective (down from GBX 700 ($8.58)) on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 613.75 ($7.52).

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

