Rentokil Initial plc (RTO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.40 on September 12th

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTOGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Monday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Rentokil Initial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LON RTO opened at GBX 534.60 ($6.55) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of GBX 441.20 ($5.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 662 ($8.11). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 492.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 505.16. The stock has a market cap of £9.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,818.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.74) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.23) price objective (down from GBX 700 ($8.58)) on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 613.75 ($7.52).

About Rentokil Initial

(Get Rating)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

