Rentokil Initial plc Plans Dividend of $0.13 (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1285 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th.

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

RTOKY stock opened at $32.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.54. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of $26.93 and a 12-month high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTOKY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.35) to GBX 625 ($7.66) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 700 ($8.58) to GBX 590 ($7.23) in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.33.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

