Rentokil Initial plc Plans Dividend of $0.13 (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2022

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKYGet Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1285 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th.

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

RTOKY stock opened at $32.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.54. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of $26.93 and a 12-month high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTOKY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.35) to GBX 625 ($7.66) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 700 ($8.58) to GBX 590 ($7.23) in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.33.

About Rentokil Initial

(Get Rating)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

See Also

Dividend History for Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.