Rent-A-Center (RCII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Rent-A-Center to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Rent-A-Center has set its Q2 guidance at $0.95-1.10 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $4.50-5.00 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Rent-A-Center to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of RCII opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $25,303.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,591.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 234.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 53.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 92.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 56.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the first quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RCII. Stephens lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

About Rent-A-Center

(Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.