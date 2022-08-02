Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.00

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.00 and last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.
Renishaw Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Renishaw Company Profile
Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.
