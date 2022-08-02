Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Short Interest Down 26.0% in July

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,300 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the June 30th total of 186,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPHM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RPHM. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 17.4 %

Shares of RPHM traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.75. 3,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,152. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The company has a market cap of $67.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.40.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

