REGENXBIO (RGNX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.43) per share for the quarter.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.33). REGENXBIO had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $22.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.13 million. On average, analysts expect REGENXBIO to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RGNX stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.96. 1,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,945. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $46.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.71.

In other REGENXBIO news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 4,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $130,003.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,108 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,821.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 222.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 10.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the first quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGNX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.78.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

