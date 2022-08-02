Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.20-$10.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

RRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.60.

RRX traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.53. 12,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,743. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27. Regal Rexnord has a 1 year low of $108.28 and a 1 year high of $176.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.06.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $627,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $509,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

