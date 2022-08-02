Refinable Market Capitalization Hits $1.06 Million (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Refinable has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $273,009.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for $0.0259 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Refinable alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.15 or 0.00621023 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00016767 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001756 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp.

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.