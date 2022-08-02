Refinable Market Capitalization Hits $1.06 Million (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Refinable has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $273,009.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for $0.0259 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.15 or 0.00621023 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001641 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002208 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00016767 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001756 BTC.
About Refinable
Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp.
