RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Short Interest Down 25.0% in July

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDHL. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 95,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. 11.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Stock Performance

RedHill Biopharma stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 577,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,744. RedHill Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $11.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma ( NASDAQ:RDHL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 822.29% and a negative net margin of 110.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

