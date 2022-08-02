Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2022

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE: ABG):

  • 8/1/2022 – Asbury Automotive Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00.
  • 7/29/2022 – Asbury Automotive Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $135.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
  • 7/29/2022 – Asbury Automotive Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 7/15/2022 – Asbury Automotive Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $195.00.
  • 7/14/2022 – Asbury Automotive Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $130.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
  • 7/14/2022 – Asbury Automotive Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 7/5/2022 – Asbury Automotive Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 6/23/2022 – Asbury Automotive Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $180.75 on Tuesday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.43 and a twelve month high of $230.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.62 and its 200-day moving average is $173.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter worth about $233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.