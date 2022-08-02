Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE: ABG):

8/1/2022 – Asbury Automotive Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00.

7/29/2022 – Asbury Automotive Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $135.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – Asbury Automotive Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/15/2022 – Asbury Automotive Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $195.00.

7/14/2022 – Asbury Automotive Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $130.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2022 – Asbury Automotive Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/5/2022 – Asbury Automotive Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/23/2022 – Asbury Automotive Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $180.75 on Tuesday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.43 and a twelve month high of $230.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.62 and its 200-day moving average is $173.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter worth about $233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

