Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Shares Purchased by Claybrook Capital LLC

Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,479 shares during the quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Ready Capital worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Ready Capital by 115.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth $63,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ready Capital by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. 41.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ready Capital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSE:RC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,528. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ready Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $16.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.41%.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

