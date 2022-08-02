Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Short Interest Update

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,500 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the June 30th total of 114,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Razor Energy Stock Performance

RZREF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.62. 27,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,246. Razor Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $4.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84.

Razor Energy Company Profile

Razor Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. It operates assets in the Swan Hills area covering 155,520 gross acres of total land and the Kaybob area covering 84,320 gross acres of total land located in the west central Alberta, as well as the District South area covering 78,615 gross acres of total land located in the southern Alberta.

