Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Increased by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030,375 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,734,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,677,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,633,000 after purchasing an additional 457,386 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,277,246,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,486 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Vertical Research reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

RTX traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $93.70. 39,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,278,431. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.50.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

