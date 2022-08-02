Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 111.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Vertical Research cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.30.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.77. 40,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,278,431. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The company has a market cap of $138.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.