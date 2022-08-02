Raymond James Reiterates Maintains Rating for Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

ACHC stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.12. The stock had a trading volume of 19,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,172. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $50.07 and a 52 week high of $83.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $651.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 153.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.