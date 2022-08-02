Rarible Price Hits $3.22 on Major Exchanges (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last week, Rarible has traded up 8% against the dollar. One Rarible coin can now be bought for $3.22 or 0.00013774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rarible has a market cap of $30.39 million and $818,163.00 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,380.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004377 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00132197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00032455 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

About Rarible

RARI is a coin. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437,415 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari.

Rarible Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

