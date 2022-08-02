Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Stock Price Up 11.2%

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) rose 11.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.26 and last traded at $12.26. Approximately 747 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 36,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RANI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Rani Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

Rani Therapeutics Stock Up 10.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $599.75 million and a P/E ratio of -14.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.71. Analysts anticipate that Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspireon Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Lasry Marc acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 32.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

About Rani Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.