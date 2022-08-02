Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS.
RNGR opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13. Ranger Energy Services has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $11.87.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on RNGR. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.
Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.
