Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Performance

RNGR opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13. Ranger Energy Services has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $11.87.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RNGR. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Institutional Trading of Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 45,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.