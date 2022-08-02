Rain Therapeutics (RAIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.93) EPS. On average, analysts expect Rain Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Rain Therapeutics Stock Performance
Rain Therapeutics stock opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. Rain Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RAIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Rain Therapeutics from $26.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rain Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.
Rain Therapeutics Company Profile
Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.
