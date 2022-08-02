Rage Fan Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10,108.00 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Rage Fan has a market cap of $103,334.84 and $10,108.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rage Fan coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.56 or 0.00627242 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001621 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002183 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00016491 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00034563 BTC.
Rage Fan Profile
Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial.
Rage Fan Coin Trading
