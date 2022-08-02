Rage Fan Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10,108.00 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Rage Fan has a market cap of $103,334.84 and $10,108.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rage Fan coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.56 or 0.00627242 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00016491 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00034563 BTC.

Rage Fan Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial.

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rage Fan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

