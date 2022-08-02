Quotient Technology (QUOT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Quotient Technology to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a negative return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $78.46 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Quotient Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Quotient Technology Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Quotient Technology stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $2.93. The stock had a trading volume of 14,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,915. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17. The company has a market cap of $278.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.01. Quotient Technology has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Quotient Technology

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 335,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,240.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,563,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,637,000 after purchasing an additional 502,760 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Quotient Technology by 423.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,689,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,623,000 after buying an additional 2,175,457 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 1,513.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 39.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after acquiring an additional 366,006 shares during the period. 83.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QUOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

About Quotient Technology

(Get Rating)

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.