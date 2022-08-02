QuarkChain Tops 1-Day Volume of $12.83 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $73.31 million and $12.83 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QuarkChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

