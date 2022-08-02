Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSIAW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSIAW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the June 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Quantum-Si Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QSIAW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,364. Quantum-Si has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.