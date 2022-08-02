QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Price Tops $0.0147 on Top Exchanges

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One QuadrantProtocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $6.12 million and approximately $6,165.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 50.5% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,078.29 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004438 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003854 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002215 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00128056 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00031514 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004325 BTC.
QuadrantProtocol Profile
QuadrantProtocol (CRYPTO:EQUAD) is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol.
QuadrantProtocol Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.
