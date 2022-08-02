Quadrant Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,351 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.02) to GBX 2,550 ($31.25) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.08) to GBX 2,550 ($31.25) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.49) to GBX 2,860 ($35.04) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,905.44.

Shell Stock Up 0.9 %

Shell stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.85. 138,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,443,534. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.64. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.