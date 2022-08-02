Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 1,378 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Blooom Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.82. 177,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,586,193. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.76.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

