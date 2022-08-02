Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 65 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,466,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 917.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 679,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,102,000 after purchasing an additional 613,070 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,689,000 after purchasing an additional 183,996 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 333.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 185,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,719,000 after purchasing an additional 142,707 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 319.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 90,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,155,000 after purchasing an additional 68,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $267.98. The company had a trading volume of 8,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,204. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.07. The company has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.90. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 18.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.78.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

