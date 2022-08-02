Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 552 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,868 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Target comprises about 3.1% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $25,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Target by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Target by 73.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,599,000 after purchasing an additional 808,485 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Target by 1,140.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $148,934,000 after purchasing an additional 645,209 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Target by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $497,249,000 after purchasing an additional 617,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

Target stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,805. The firm has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $235.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.08.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.