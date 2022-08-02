Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 398 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 173,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,932,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,141,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $408,031,000 after purchasing an additional 89,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.78.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.6 %

MA stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $348.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,921. The company has a market cap of $338.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $335.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 318,982 shares of company stock valued at $105,338,500. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.