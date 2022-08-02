Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 278 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,694 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Fortune 45 LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 117.4% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.1% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 20,241 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on COST. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.72.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.59 on Tuesday, reaching $548.40. The company had a trading volume of 34,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,832. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $485.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.04. The firm has a market cap of $242.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.