Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $151,914,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,520,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,356 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,252,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,608,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,121,000 after purchasing an additional 885,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,123.0% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 768,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,634,000 after acquiring an additional 705,974 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.11. The stock had a trading volume of 33,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,200,872. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.29. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.07 and a 1-year high of $55.50.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.