Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.50. 71,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,308,655. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.35 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.53 and a 200-day moving average of $188.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

