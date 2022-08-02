Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,625 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Express by 4.8% during the first quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 2,773.3% during the 1st quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 42,669 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 41,184 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in American Express by 239.3% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in American Express by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 112,882 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $21,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.

Insider Activity

American Express Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,787,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.71. The company has a market capitalization of $114.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.