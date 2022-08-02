Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.28. 41,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,371,582. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.60 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.32.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.