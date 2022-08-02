Quad/Graphics (QUAD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $744.20 million for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 17.28%.

Shares of NYSE:QUAD opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Quad/Graphics has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 253.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 212,132 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $619,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,238,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 51,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. 33.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

