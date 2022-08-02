Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF (NYSEARCA:NVQ) Shares Down 0.3%

Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF (NYSEARCA:NVQ – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.17 and last traded at $31.46. Approximately 2,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 388% from the average daily volume of 538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.56.

Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF (NYSEARCA:NVQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 6.59% of Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.