QCM Cayman Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

QCM Cayman Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,608 shares during the quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Bionano Genomics were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 26.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Bionano Genomics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Bionano Genomics Price Performance

Shares of BNGO opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $541.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88. The company has a current ratio of 12.99, a quick ratio of 12.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $6.37.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 27.06% and a negative net margin of 450.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

