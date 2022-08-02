QCM Cayman Ltd. Takes Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DCM International VI Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,092,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,031,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,207,000 after acquiring an additional 647,121 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,929,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,917 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,155,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,891,000 after purchasing an additional 345,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,899,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,026,000 after purchasing an additional 848,206 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SOFI. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.99 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 53,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.58 per share, for a total transaction of $298,753.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,567,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,904,088.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michelle Gill sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,831,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,035,102.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 53,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.58 per share, for a total transaction of $298,753.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,567,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,904,088.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 257,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,711. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

