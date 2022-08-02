QCM Cayman Ltd. Takes Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 24,446 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000. Ford Motor makes up approximately 1.8% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $695,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 97,049 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 19,065 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $814,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 59,872 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ford Motor Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

Ford Motor stock opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.20. The company has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

