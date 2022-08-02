QCM Cayman Ltd. Takes $326,000 Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares during the period.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $55.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day moving average is $30.76.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.