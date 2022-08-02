QCM Cayman Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,158 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 49.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.85.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,240.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $184.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.71 and its 200 day moving average is $202.67. The stock has a market cap of $78.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $168.90 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.02%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

