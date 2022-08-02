QCM Cayman Ltd. Purchases New Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 58.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7,194.2% in the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Raymond James started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Insider Activity

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $101,141.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,960,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,432,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $101,141.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,960,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,432,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $341,099.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,923,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,699,438.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 322,382 shares of company stock worth $3,046,233. Corporate insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.88 and a beta of 3.80. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

