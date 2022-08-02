QCM Cayman Ltd. Makes New $110,000 Investment in Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)

QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vinco Ventures during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its holdings in Vinco Ventures by 395.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 68,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 54,900 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Vinco Ventures during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vinco Ventures during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 23.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBIG stock opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44. Vinco Ventures, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Vinco Ventures ( NASDAQ:BBIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.54 million for the quarter.

Vinco Ventures, Inc develops and commercializes end-to-end consumer products in North America. It offers kitchenware, small appliances, toys, pet care, baby products, health and beauty aids, entertainment venue merchandise, and housewares to retailers, mass-market retailers, and e-commerce sites; and personal protective equipment to governmental agencies, hospitals, and distributors.

