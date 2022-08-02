QCM Cayman Ltd. Invests $267,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.00.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.5 %

LMT opened at $421.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $420.32 and its 200-day moving average is $424.18. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

