QCM Cayman Ltd. Invests $229,000 in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 957 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Cigna by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Cigna by 6,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,198,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,740 shares of company stock worth $20,621,935. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of CI opened at $274.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $264.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $87.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $282.33.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.28.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.