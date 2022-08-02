QCM Cayman Ltd. Invests $214,000 in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 418 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in DexCom by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,374,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,275,020,000 after acquiring an additional 844,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $410,670,000. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 460,628 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $247,334,000 after buying an additional 153,233 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $75,142,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 200.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 144,746 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $75,260,000 after acquiring an additional 96,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total transaction of $180,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total value of $180,942.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total value of $83,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,521,809. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,627 shares of company stock worth $676,977 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DXCM opened at $86.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.65, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $164.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on DexCom from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.23.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

