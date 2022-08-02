QCM Cayman Ltd. Has $784,000 Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

QCM Cayman Ltd. boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises about 3.4% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $1,013,778,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Booking by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after buying an additional 166,288 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 320.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,486,000 after purchasing an additional 138,379 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 2,082.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 90,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,317,000 after purchasing an additional 86,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 20,814.5% during the 1st quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 80,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 80,136 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,665.90.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,906.67 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,669.34 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a PE ratio of 154.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,950.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,153.73.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.26) EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 98.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 470 shares of company stock valued at $952,060 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.