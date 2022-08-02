QCM Cayman Ltd. Buys Shares of 10,856 CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,856 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CEMEX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,858,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,599,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CEMEX by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CX opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $8.37.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CX shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.70 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut CEMEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.20 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CEMEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.62.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

