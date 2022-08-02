PumaPay (PMA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $184.00

PumaPay (PMA) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One PumaPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PumaPay has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $919,702.54 and approximately $184.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PumaPay alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,002.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003792 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00130400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00032327 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

About PumaPay

PumaPay (PMA) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 31,732,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io.

PumaPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.